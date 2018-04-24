Missing man found dead in north Edmonton may have been killed last year, police say

An Edmonton man whose body was found last week in a north Edmonton neighbourhood was a victim of homicide and may have been killed last year, police say.

Chad Stevenson, 41, died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to an autopsy conducted Monday by the Edmonton medical examiner.

Homicide detectives say Stevenson's death was a homicide, and investigators believe he may have died in 2017.

His death brings Edmonton's total homicide count for 2017 to 43.

Utility workers found his body on April 16 in a residential area just north of McConachie Drive near 175th Avenue and 57th Street.

His family had reported him missing on Nov. 7, 2017. He was last seen alive in the Cy Becker neighbourhood, one community to the east of the McConachie area.

Police said Stevenson's 2006 maroon Pontiac Montana van was recovered on March 20 near 51st Street and 162nd Avenue.

Anyone with information about Stevenson's death is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.