Edmonton has averaged almost one homicide a week since the start of 2017, ahead of both Calgary and Toronto so far this year.

The Alberta capital has recorded 23 homicides to date in 2017. In 2011, Edmonton had 47 homicides.

Calgary has had 12 homicides in 2017, and Toronto has had 21.

Deputy police chief Brian Simpson will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. to talk about the homicides and gun violence in Edmonton.

CBC will carry the news conference live.