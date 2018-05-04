Tips from public help Edmonton police make arrest in homicide

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death last week of an Edmonton woman.

The man was taken into custody without incident on Thursday evening in the area of 24th Avenue and 107th Street, police said Friday in a news release.

He has been charged with second-degree murder, housebreaking with intent, and several firearms offences.

On the afternoon of April 23, police responded to a weapons complaint in the area of 78th Street and 143rd Avenue. Police were told a man had broken into a home in the area. A short time later, witnesses reported hearing a gunshot.

Brittany Vande Lagemaat, 25, was taken to hospital, where she died of her injuries.

An autopsy conducted by the Edmonton medical examiner listed Vande Lagemaat's cause of death as undetermined pending further testing.

Homicide detectives deemed the manner of her death to be homicide.

Police issued a province-wide warrant for a suspect last week and asked for public assistance in locating him.

Police said Friday they received "a great deal of information" from the public, some of which ultimately led to an arrest.