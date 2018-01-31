Edmonton police want to speak with a man who they believe was in the area of a homicide and may have seen the suspects last week.

On Jan. 24, police responded to a call about a personal robbery. Two men, both 28, were at a bus stop when they were approached by a man who allegedly tried to rob them.

One of the men was stabbed in the chest. Both men pursued the man who tried to rob them on the north side of 118th Avenue. The injured man later died in hospital.

Police believe that the witness, described as an older man, was passed by the two men chasing after the suspect.

The suspect was described by police as either a Caucasian or Indigenous man in his mid-20s, about five feet 10 inches tall with an average build and dark hair. He was wearing dark clothing and a light grey Cleveland Cavaliers hat.

He also had a camouflage-patterned hoverboard bag, similar to a backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information about the witness or the suspect to contact Edmonton police.