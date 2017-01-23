A day after a person was found dead outside one of their apartment buildings, an Edmonton organization combating homelessness is considering more security measures for their housing.

Susan McGee, the CEO of Homeward Trust, said she is planning to consult with tenants in the building on 110th Avenue and 84th Street to ask whether they feel safe in their homes.

At around 6:45 a.m. Saturday, police found a 28-year-old man injured. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police have not confirmed whether the death is considered a homicide, but homicide detectives were investigating and several neighbours reported hearing gunshots, according to police.

"Certainly something like a shooting is going to create a lot of anxiety," McGee told CBC News, adding she plans to follow up with tenants in the building next week.

"When that happens in your back alley, you're going to be concerned."

Unfamiliar issue

McGee said there are a few properties under Homeward Trust that they have security firms regularly check up on. The apartment on 11019 84 St. does not have any security around it currently, but McGee said that could be an option going forward.

"Sometimes there are hotspots," she said. "We've just never had this type of issue."

Susan McGee, seen here at an event in November, said she will consult with tenants before she decides to amp up security for the building. (Lydia Neufeld/CBC)

Security cameras are also an option, she said, though the building manager was, according to residents, quite responsive to the needs of the tenants.

But McGee said her first priority is to speak with the residents to find out whether they feel unsafe.

"We're not going to overreact if this was a rare incident," she said. "But at the same time, we don't have all the answers right now.

"We really want to get to the facts."

McGee said they are continuing to co-operate with police as they continue to investigate. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.