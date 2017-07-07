The scorching hot weather is already taking it's toll on Edmonton's homeless with several people on the street being treated for heat stroke in the past couple of days.

With temperatures close to 30 C on Friday, and Environment Canada declaring a heat warning for the region, inner city agencies are keeping a closer watch on homeless people.

"It's very dehydrating. It can get pretty sweaty out here," said Terry Jackson, who has been homeless for about a year.

Jackson is trying to find as much shade as possible, but said keeping cool is difficult when he has so much walking to do in between the agencies that offer food and water.

"You gotta keep going and survive," he said hiding in the shade behind the Boyle Street Community Services building at 101st Street and 105th Avenue.

Terry Jackson said he wears a hat and tries to find as much shade as possible to keep as cool as possible during the hot weather. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

The heat has already been punishing for some living on the street.

A few had to be rescued by the 24-hour crisis diversion teams responding to calls for people in trouble.

"They got some calls in regards to heat stroke. There was one woman who was dehydrated, incoherent, staggering," said Sindi Addorisio with Boyle Street Community Services' 24/7 outreach and support services.

While the woman is going to be OK, Addorisio said a couple of others on the street needed the same help.

In the past couple of days, the crisis teams, which operate out of rescue vans, have stopped to hand out more than 200 bottles of water.

With dehydration a risk, Sindi Addorisio said Boyle Street Community Services staff are doing regular patrols around the building to hand out bottled water to people. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

Staff at Boyle Street are also circling their building regularly at 101st Street and 105th Avenue to make sure people are properly hydrated.

"I'm walking around giving out water to our community members that are out in the back alleys or around the streets. It gets pretty hot out here," said Frank Budesheim from Boyle Street.

Budesheim had to help lift a man known as Spider into one of the crisis vans after noticing him asleep in direct sunlight on a bench outside the agency Friday.

"This is the second day in a row that the heat got to him and he gets really, really tired. We got him into the van and hopefully he gets to the Hope Mission and gets out of the sun," he said.

Environment Canada issued its heat warning because it expects "very high temperatures" to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses.

Dehydration a risk to other medical conditions

In addition to the calls the crisis teams are responding to, people are also showing up overheated to the Boyle McCauley Health Centre at 96th Street and 106th Avenue.

"They're looking really hot, they're looking really uncomfortable," said Dr. Jessica Kirkwood, who works at the clinic, which serves the homeless population.

Dr. Kirkwood said she told every patient on Thursday to drink more water than usual, with dehydration being the biggest concern in hot weather.

"If they become dehydrated enough they can experience problems like renal or kidney failure and a lot of their other medical conditions can be much worse," she said.

Edmontonians step up to donate bottled water

Seeing so many people exhausted and sunburnt, staff at the clinic passed the hat around and then ran to the store to buy 600 bottles of water to hand out.

"That's fantastic, it's so nice to see," said Dr. Kirkwood.

Edmontonians have also been rallying around the cause by donating bottled water, sunscreen and hats to the inner city agencies.

Ron Mattison and his wife dropped off a couple of cases of bottled water at the Hope Mission's main building at 99th Street and 106th Avenue Friday.

Both said they felt they had to help after hearing the calls for help and seeing people looking fatigued in the heat.

"I really feel sorry for them. I'd really like to take them in if I could but it's not something I can do. But this I can do," Mattison said.

Ron Mattison donated bottled water to the Hope Mission Friday after hearing about the need and seeing people baking on the street. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

Tony Tira, manager for the Hope Mission's shelters, said people who don't have anywhere else to go to cool down are welcome in the shelters 24 hours a day.

"We're open to men and women if they need shelter from the heat. All our facilities are climate-controlled and we provide water and meals," he said.

Terry Jackson said he's grateful to the inner-city agencies for helping him get through this stretch of hot weather.

"If it wasn't for them I'd be wandering, panhandling, picking bottles," he said.

Edmontonians are encouraged to call 211 if they see anyone on the street in crisis. That number connects to the crisis diversion teams that can help.

If it's a true emergency, people should call 911.