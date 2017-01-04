Edmonton and surrounding communities can expect to see slight declines in 2017 in the number of homes sold and the prices they command, the Realtors Association of Edmonton said Wednesday in its annual look-ahead report.

The forecast for the Edmonton census metropolitan area was released at a seminar for 600 realtors and business people at the Northlands Expo Centre.

Last year saw a slight drop in the number of sales and average prices of single-family homes in Edmonton and area, a trend expected to continue until the middle of 2017, the association said.

The total number of sales for 2017 is expected to be 1.7 per cent lower than seen in 2016.

Average prices for single-family homes are expected to fall by 2.2 per cent.

Inventory is expected to remain higher than in previous years. The association said it expects to see "continued strength" in houses priced between $350,000 and $450,000.

"Edmonton had a positive 2016 despite ongoing economic uncertainty," James Mabey, the association's chair, said in a news release.

"Buyers are continuing to remain cautious, and sellers are having to set appropriate expectations and evaluate their motivation and urgency."

Condominium sales were off in 2016 in terms of overall sales and selling prices. For 2017, overall sales of condos are expected to increase by 0.2 per cent. But a slight growth in inventory will contribute to average selling prices decreasing by an anticipated 3.8 per cent.

Duplexes and rowhouses, increasing in popularity, are expected to show little change in sales numbers or average selling prices.

Looking back at 2016

The realtors association also released detailed sales figures for 2016 in the Edmonton census metropolitan area, which includes the city and surrounding communities including St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc, Beaumont, Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Calmar, Devon, Gibbons, Morinville, Thorsby and other places.

In total, the region saw 16,170 residential sales in 2016, compared to 17,325 in 2015.

Average days on market for 2016 for all sold units was 57, up six days from the average 51 days in 2015.

The reported sales-to-listings ratio for the year was 52 per cent, indicating a fairly balanced market, the association said.

"2016 was a steady year for real estate in Edmonton and many of the surrounding communities," Mabey said in a release.

"The ongoing economic instability certainly affected unit sales and inventory, but sale prices have continued to hold."