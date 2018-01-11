Edmonton police released disturbing video Thursday of a December hit-and-run that left two pedestrians with serious injuries.

Police hope the video will help them find the driver of the van.

On Dec. 13, police were called to the intersection of 96th Street and 71st Avenue in the Hazeldean neighbourhood.

They found two people, a 49-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man, who were seriously injured after being struck by a white van.

Both victims were sent to hospital. The woman had multiple fractures to her skull, collarbone, pelvis and spine. The man suffered a broken collarbone, fractured ribs and a spinal injury.

The van slowed down after the collision before speeding away.

"The images are without a doubt disturbing, and also clearly reveal the lack of empathy displayed by the driver for leaving those pedestrians lying on the side of the road in critical condition," Const. Pauline Westman of the major collision unit said in a news release.

"We need the public's assistance in finding that van and its driver."

Police believe the van is a 2013 or newer Chevrolet three-quarter ton Express or GMC Savana. It has an Alberta licence plate and no roof rack or rear windows.

Edmonton police are asking anyone with information on the van or the driver to contact them.