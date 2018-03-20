New charges laid in last spring's hit-and-run death of Edmonton teen

An Edmonton man whose murder charge in connection with a hit and run last spring was later withdrawn by police has now had new charges filed against him.

The strange case began on May 22, 2017, when 18-year-old Jade Belcourt was hit and killed by a truck in west Edmonton.

Belcourt was in the backyard of his aunt's home when a Ford F-150 was driven through the yard following an altercation, police said at the time.

A fence near the crash site was cracked and sagging from the apparent impact of a hit and run Monday afternoon in west Edmonton. (CBC Edmonton) The truck was later recovered near Wetaskiwin and investigators determined it had been stolen.

Homicide detectives issued a warrant for the arrest of Justin Handbury, 31.

Handbury surrendered himself to RCMP two days later and was charged with second-degree murder and other offences.

The next day, Edmonton police withdrew all the charges.

"New information has led the investigators to withdraw the charges at this time," police said in a news release dated May 25, 2017.

On Tuesday, almost 10 months after those charges were withdrawn, police announced that Handbury has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, operating a motor vehicle while disqualified, possession of incendiary materials with the intent to commit arson and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

"As a result of further investigation and consultation with the Crown, the most recent charges were laid by homicide section," police said in a news release.