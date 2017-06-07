The rainbow flag is once again flying at an Edmonton high school where students protested the removal of Pride Week decorations.

Several students told CBC News the principal at Blessed Oscar Romero High School.issued an apology over the intercom Wednesday afternoon. He said the decorations removed Tuesday could be restored and even raised the Pride flag himself, they said.

Francis Nievera, 15, the Grade 10 student union president-elect at the centre of a protest at the school Tuesday, said he's pleased school leaders have had a change of heart.

"I'm glad that the administration realized where they went wrong and that it meant so much more to the LGBT community than just washing chalk off of a sidewalk," he said. "It's good knowing that I go to a school that can step up when something goes wrong."

Students say their principal raised the Pride flag at Oscar Romero Wednesday. (Provided)

On Tuesday, a spokesperson with Edmonton Catholic Schools said the reason behind the removal was because the decorations weren't authorized and chalk drawings at the school entranceway meant chalk was being dragged into the school. The board has not yet commented on the prinicipal's apology.

"I am so thankful our school's administration came around and apologized and realized the consequences of their actions," said Grade 12 student Kennedy Harper, who helped organize the display of the decorations. "We see this as a win for not just the LGBTQ but human rights in the Romero community."

Raising Pride flag at the legislature

The apology wasn't the only good news for the Oscar Romero students, whose protest caught the attention of Alberta's top politicians.

Education Minister David Eggen revealed Wednesday afternoon that some of the students are invited to help raise the Pride flag at the legislature Thursday.

I'm so pleased that we will have students from Blessed Oscar Romero school attending the raising of the Pride flag at #ableg tomorrow #abed — @davideggenAB

Earlier Wednesday, Nievera was also invited to lead the Edmonton Pride Parade with Mayor Don Iveson after that idea was suggested on Twitter from Kris Wells, director of the Institute for Sexual Minority Studies and Services at the University of Alberta.

I invited Francis to walk together in the #yegPride Parade Saturday! Looking forward to it! #Pride2017 https://t.co/l9G5LUFE6U — @doniveson

"This is all really incredible," Nievera said. "I have no words to describe this. I just keep using the word cool."

'Because of this I really don't feel safe'0:59

Nievera's joy was in sharp contrast to his demeanour one day earlier when he stood on the school cafeteria stage and encouraged students to protest the removal of chalk drawings and rainbow flags put up to celebrate Pride week.

Later Tuesday, the administration said the flags could remain but students only learned about the concession through CBC News after they had been taken down.

Kennedy Harper said she's thankful the school administration came around. (Trevor Wilson/CBC News)

That evening, Nievera and other students launched a petition asking the school to allow planned pride activities to continue for the week and requesting an apology. The incident also sparked an outpouring of support on social media for protesting students.

Nievera said he wanted to scream when he received the email from the mayor's office Wednesday morning during math class. He wrote back to thank Iveson for the opportunity and support.

"I feel like bringing this to attention after such a bad thing happening and then something even better happening after — I think it would give people hope in case other things like this happen," said Nievera.

andrea.huncar@cbc.ca @andreahuncar