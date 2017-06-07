The rainbow flag is once again flying at an Edmonton high school where students protested the removal of Pride Week decorations.

Simon Pryma, the principal at Blessed Oscar Romero High School, issued an apology over the intercom Wednesday afternoon. He said the decorations, including flags and chalk drawings, that were removed Tuesday could be restored, and he even raised the Pride flag himself.

Francis Nievera, 15, the Grade 10 student union president-elect at the centre of a protest at the school Tuesday, said he was pleased school leaders had a change of heart.

"I'm glad that the administration realized where they went wrong and that it meant so much more to the LGBT community than just washing chalk off of a sidewalk," he said. "It's good knowing that I go to a school that can step up when something goes wrong."

Students say their principal raised the Pride flag at Oscar Romero Wednesday. (CBC)

On Tuesday, a spokesperson with Edmonton Catholic Schools said the decorations were removed because they weren't authorized and to prevent chalk from the drawings at the school entranceway from being tracked into the school.

But on Wednesday school officials admitted they were mistaken.

"The school administration is apologizing to students involved in yesterday's activities, as they determined students were given permission to put up the decorations," wrote Edmonton Catholic Schools board chair Laura Thibert in a statement.

"There was some confusion about Pride Week decorations, as students thought the activities had been approved. This was not an infringement on LGBTQ rights, but simply poor communication between school administration and students."

Thibert said Oscar Romero school has been involved in Pride Week activities in the past and would continue to do so.

Kennedy Harper said she's thankful the school administration came around. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

"I am so thankful our school's administration came around and apologized and realized the consequences of their actions," said Grade 12 student Kennedy Harper, who helped organize the display of decorations. "We see this as a win for not just the LGBTQ but human rights in the Romero community."

Raising Pride flag at the legislature

The apology wasn't the only good news for the Oscar Romero students, whose protest at the school Tuesday involving at least 30 students caught the attention of Alberta's top politicians.

Education Minister David Eggen announced Wednesday afternoon that some students from the school are invited to help raise the Pride flag at the Alberta Legislature on Thursday.

I'm so pleased that we will have students from Blessed Oscar Romero school attending the raising of the Pride flag at #ableg tomorrow #abed — @davideggenAB

Earlier Wednesday, Nievera was also invited to lead the Edmonton Pride Parade with Mayor Don Iveson after the idea was suggested on Twitter by Kris Wells, director of the Institute for Sexual Minority Studies and Services at the University of Alberta.

I invited Francis to walk together in the #yegPride Parade Saturday! Looking forward to it! #Pride2017 https://t.co/l9G5LUFE6U — @doniveson

"This is all really incredible," Nievera said. "I have no words to describe this. I just keep using the word cool."

Nievera's happiness was a sharp contrast to his demeanour one day earlier when he stood on the school cafeteria stage and encouraged students to protest the removal of chalk drawings and rainbow flags celebrating Pride Week.

The administration eventually said the flags could remain, but students only learned about the concession through CBC News after they had been taken down.

Nievera and other students launched a petition asking the school to allow planned Pride activities to continue for the week and requesting an apology. The incident also sparked an outpouring of support for the protesters on social media.

Nievera said he wanted to scream with joy when he received the email invitation from the mayor's office Wednesday morning during math class. He wrote back to thank Iveson for the opportunity and support.

"I feel like bringing this to attention after such a bad thing happening," he said. "I think it would give people hope in case other things like this happen."

