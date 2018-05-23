Edmonton heat wave could be a record-breaker

Edmonton is on track for a record-breaking afternoon Wednesday as sweltering temperatures continue to bring heat across Alberta.

Temperatures in the city are expected to hit 30 C, which would break a daily record of 29 C set in 2017.

The high temperatures have triggered a heat warning for the city and a large swath of northeastern Alberta.

The advisory was issued by Environment Canada Monday afternoon and is expected to remain in place until Thursday evening when lower temperatures are expected.

The Bissell Centre, which provides services to Edmonton's inner city population, has put out a request for 2,000 bottles of water.

"We're all feeling the heat and it's especially dangerous for our most vulnerable citizens, those who are struggling with homelessness," spokesperson Devin Komarniski said.

Edmontonians are encouraged to buy a bottle of water for people they see in need, said Devin Komarniski, spokesperson for the Bissell Centre. (CBC) "Bottled water is the quickest way to keep people hydrated," Komarniski said. The centre is also asking for donations of hats and sunscreen.

The centre put out its call for bottled water on social media Tuesday. It is accepting donations from businesses and individuals.

People can also help with donations directly to people in need, Komarniski said.

"If they see somebody in need on the street that looks like they can use a bottle of water — grab one from the store and hand it out," Komarniski said.

Not only will it help keep the person hydrated but the "kind gesture can go a long way to make these folks feel a sense of hope," he said.

Edmonton not alone in heat wave

Other locations feeling the heat are Bonnyville, Drayton Valley, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McMurray and Fort Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada is urging people to take precautions to avoid heat stroke and exhaustion.

The agency recommends taking frequent breaks from the heat, scheduling outdoor activities to cooler parts of the day, and spending time in air-conditioned public buildings such as malls.

The agency also warns against leaving a person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time, and recommends keeping an eye on vulnerable individuals such as seniors, those in poor health and outdoor workers.

Signs of heat stroke or exhaustion include confusion, fainting or lack of sweat.