Edmonton city staff submit 235 harassment complaints since January

City of Edmonton employees submitted 235 harassment complaints between Jan. 10 and May 30, according to a report released by Deloitte, the company hired to deal with the complaints,

In its "report on discrimination and harassment complaints program" released Thursday, the company said 60 resulted in formal investigations.

Of the 60, Deloitte has finished assessing 19 and are still investigating 41.

Two of the 19 were found to be fully substantiated.

The report shows 89 complaints that were either informal, anonymous, ineligible, or a general inquiry were tossed.

The city hired Deloitte in January, after a staff survey showed one in five employees felt they'd been harassed or bullied at work.

A corporate culture audit by the city auditor found employees didn't feel safe bringing certain complaints or concerns to administration.

The audit also showed there was concern about a perceived bias when HR investigated both employee and managers' issues.

Deloitte has several recommendations for the city to improve the workplace environment after receiving formal complaints.

It suggests the city conduct training for leaders around communication techniques and performance coaching. Deloitte also suggested the city implement behaviour contracts that employees in conflict agree and sign off on and team building exercises.

City council is slated to discuss the findings at a meeting June 12.