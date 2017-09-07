A motorcycle daredevil who apparently doesn't learn from experience was ticketed three times in 10 minutes for speeding on Groat Road.

The serpentine road coming up out of the river valley has long been a favourite place for drivers and motorcycle riders to test their machines and their nerves, and to get some not-so-cheap thrills.

During a summer-long enforcement campaign that began June 15, Edmonton police caught 465 drivers or riders speeding on Groat Road, they said Thursday.

Police clocked 43 of them going 50 km/h or more over the posted speed limit. Each one earned a mandatory court summons.

On Aug. 6, police clocked a blue-and-white 2014 BMW HP4 motorcycle at 112 km/h in the posted 60 km/h speed zone. Within the next 10 minutes, the same rider was caught twice more weaving in and out of traffic, at 111 km/h and again at 123 km/h.

A 29-year-old man was issued three compulsory court summons and a ticket for careless driving.

Groat Road is posted as a 50-km/h zone from River Valley Road to 104th Avenue, and as a 60-km/h zone north of 104th.

On Aug. 20, a red 2001 Honda 929 motorcycle was clocked at 92 km/h in a posted 60-km/h zone. Officers who tried to stop the motorcycle saw it pass two vehicles on River Valley Road by veering into the oncoming traffic lanes and accelerating to 166 km/h over the James MacDonald Bridge.

A 28-year-old man was issued a court summons for speeding and a ticket for careless driving.

Police also flagged a motorcyclist on Aug. 22 riding a red 2007 Ducati, weaving in and out of traffic, reaching a speed of 98 km/h. He had a 10-year-old child as a passenger on the motorcycle.

A 44-year-old man was issued two speeding tickets and a careless driving ticket.

"Unfortunately, these numbers represent only a fraction of the speeders that we see but are unable to intercept," Const. Bryce Healey with the west division traffic team said in a news release Thursday.