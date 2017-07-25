More than a dozen metal commemorative plaques honouring some of Canada's most decorated soldiers and most famous battles have been stolen off the streets in the Griesbach community.

The community league, in a statement issued Tuesday, said the "brazen and co-ordinated robbery" took place on Sunday or Monday.

The stolen plaques, placed on cement-and-brick stands at the end of each street, tell the stories of the soldiers or battles for which the street was named.

The plaques were pried off their stands, which sit at the end of streets in the Griesbach community. (Griesbach Community League)

Many honoured the nation's Victoria Cross winners, including John Chipman Kerr and Cecil John Kinross.

One plaque told the story of the Second World War battle of Ortona.

"As a community, we are devastated," Griesbach community league president Brad Tilley said Tuesday in a news release.

"Residents take great pride in our neighbourhood's unique character and the ways it remembers those who sacrificed so much for our country. It is an absolutely senseless and disrespectful crime."

A former garrison, Griesbach has been transformed over the past decade into a residential community by Canada Lands Corporation. Statues, signs and memorials throughout the community celebrate Canada's military heritage.

Tilley said the community league hopes the plaques can be recovered intact and reinstalled. He said he is concerned the thieves may try to melt down the plaques (which are a metal alloy and not a pure bronze) and sell them for salvage.

"Veterans and their families travel from afar to visit our community and see how it pays tribute to our soldiers," Tilley said. "It is a real dishonour to those who have served. There are still several plaques within the community. We hope they don't try to come back to get these as well."

Anyone with information about the thief or surveillance footage that may identify the culprits is asked to contact the community league or Edmonton police.