A new shuttle announced Friday will link the Greyhound station near Yellowhead Trail to Edmonton buses and LRT trains at the Kingsway transit centre.

The shuttle will allow passengers to connect between Kingsway and the Greyhound station at 12360 121st St., the city said in a news release Friday.

The Greyhound station, which opened in the VIA Rail station in May 2016, "is situated in an area that lacks the infrastructure to provide regular transit service," the city said.

The station had previously been downtown but had to move because of Ice District development plans.

In 2016, Mayor Don Iveson said the city worked with Greyhound to find a new location for the station that was easily accessible to transit, but Greyhound didn't accept.

Greyhound lots its lease to its old downtown location due to new Ice District development. (Tim Adams/CBC)

Under an agreement with the city, Greyhound will have exclusive use of a bus bay at the Kingsway transit centre.

The new shuttle service will start Sept. 17.

Shuttles will run five to six times a day between 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The shuttle service will be free for anyone with a valid Greyhound bus ticket. But Greyhound passengers connecting to city buses or the LRT from Kingsway will have to pay ETS fares.

Eddie Robar, ETS branch manager, said in the release that the shuttle service will allow connectivity for passengers travelling locally, provincially and nationally.

"The coach shuttle solution will now provide Greyhound passengers with a seamless connection to the ETS bus and LRT system at no cost to the city," Robar said.

Peter Hamel, Greyhound regional vice-president for Western Canada, said the solution between Greyhound and the city benefits everyone.

"This allows passengers easy connection to all areas of the city and beyond," Hamel said in the release.

Regular bus operations at the Kingsway transit centre will not be affected by the agreement.