Two people from the Edmonton area died Thursday in a collision south of Grande Prairie, police said in a news release.

RCMP were called to the crash scene at the intersection of Canfor Road and Forestry Trunk Road, about 100 kilometres south of Grande Prairie, at about 12:45 p.m.

A truck southbound on Forestry Road collided with an eastbound logging truck at the intersection, RCMP said.

The 67-year-old truck driver and his 27-year-old passenger, both from the Edmonton area, died at the scene.

A female passenger, from Mundare, suffered serious injuries and was flown to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

The logging truck driver was not injured.

The collision remains under investigation.