Ouch!: Edmonton AM traffic guy gets tackled by friendly police dog

Edmonton AM's Garrette McGowan thought he could outrun a police dog, but he didn't stand a chance.

The morning show's trusty traffic and weather guy ran the city's shortest dash at the training yard for Edmonton's police service dogs.

On Thursday afternoon, McGowan was suited up in armour of foam and padding and asked to sprint across a field, as Bender the police dog gave chase.

Even with a healthy head start, McGowan lasted only a few seconds before he was tackled to the ground and thrown around like a rag doll.

"We're friends, remember?" McGowan pleaded before the yelping dog pounced.