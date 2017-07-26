Calum Lykan moved from Scotland to Canada two years ago to perform theatre at Fringe festivals across the country.

The Calgary-based playwright said he can only afford doing theatre in Edmonton because of the Fringe Festival's billeting program, which connects touring performers with a place to stay for free.

But with less than a month to go before this year's Fringe, the festival is still short by a dozen hosts.

Lykan is one of over 1,500 artists descending on Edmonton for the festival, which runs from August 17 to 27.

Adam Mitchell, executive director of Fringe Theatre Adventures which hosts Edmonton's festival, said there are between 50 and 70 households that hosts artists every year. Festival volunteers have been matching artists with host families for at least 20 years, Mitchell said.

Largest, oldest Fringe in Canada

Lykan said he saves approximately $2,000 per festival through the billeting program.

"The one thing that eats up your money besides flights is accommodations," he said.

"I had a fantastic first Fringe last year, but if I had to pay rent on top of the marketing, I would have said, 'It's better to stay at home.' "

Mitchell said the billet program makes it possible for many artists to do an entire Canadian festival circuit.

Edmonton's Fringe Festival is the largest and oldest in the country. Last year, the festival sold 120,000 tickets and made more than $1 million, he said.

Host requirements

Billet hosts are only obligated to offer the bare minimum to artists, including a bed, a shelf for personal items, and shower use and a shower. But many hosts go above and beyond for artists, according to Lykan.

Last year, he stayed with an Edmonton woman who made the performers feel at home.

She made sure Lykan didn't leave the house without a granola bar and a bottle of water, he said.

The billet system is not new to Canada. Most cities offer accommodations to Fringe artists coming from outside the city to perform.

Mitchell said the festival has not received any complaints about billeting in Edmonton, so it will likely continue for years to come.

Anyone interested in hosting an artist in their home should reach out to the Edmonton Fringe Festival and register as a volunteer, Mitchell said.

anna.desmarais@cbc.ca

@anna_desmarais