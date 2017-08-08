Despite the Edmonton Heritage Festival smashing its single-day attendance record this year, the city's food bank is still short of reaching its yearly donation goal.

The food bank has collected food donations at the festival since 1985. Each year, it sets a goal of receiving 50,000 kilograms of non-perishable food items over the week-long collection period.

So far, the food bank has reached 80 per cent of its goal, raising 40,000 kilograms, in addition to monetary and food ticket donations.

Edmontonians can still donate at major grocery stores or local fire stations until Friday.

The Heritage Festival estimates 370,000 people visited the grounds on Sunday, Aug. 6 alone, which is more than the three-day total of people who went to the festival in 2016.

This year's single-day record broke the previous one, set in 2015.

In 2015, the food bank received 81,000 kilograms of food items, in addition to monetary and food ticket donations — more than double what the food bank has received so far this year.

Tamisan Bencz-Knight, spokesperson for the Edmonton Food Bank, said the weather could have played a factor in the smaller amount of donations this year.

"Honestly, at 20-degree weather, just a little bit cloudy but not scared with rain, there would be more people coming down," Bencz-Knight said. Despite Sunday's record attendance, Saturday and Monday were much slower due to the poor weather.

Bencz-Knight said the 2015 collection also could have benefited from the timing of other events, such as the CFL's Tackle Hunger event.

However, Bencz-Knight said it's much more likely 2015 was an outlier.

Since 2002, the food bank has raised an average of 53,000 kilograms during the Heritage Festival event. In 2016, the food bank only raised 42,000 kilograms.

'Cautiously optimistic'

The Heritage Festival is the largest single fundraiser for the food bank, so Bencz-Knight said it's important the organization raises as much as it can during that time.

"Our numbers are astronomical here in Edmonton about the number of people needing our help through the hamper program," she said. "We can't do this alone."

The Heritage Festival is the Edmonton Food Bank's largest single fundraiser. (CBC)

But Bencz-Knight said that with plenty of time left for Edmontonians to donate this week, she's hopeful the food bank will reach 50,000 kilograms — and maybe even exceed it.

"I am cautiously optimistic that we are going to meet that goal," she said. "There is no city that compares to Edmontonians. When they hear the call, they step up."