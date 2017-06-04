Even as some festivals in Canada and around the world fold, the Edmonton Folk Music Festival is still chugging along — trying to be better every year.

Though producer of the festival Terry Wickham sympathizes with the other events, he isn't worried about the Edmonton gathering, in its 37th year.

"It's not going to change the way we do business in any way," Wickham said Sunday.

It hasn't seemed to change the interest in Folk Fest, either. People of all ages showed up to Edmonton Ballpark at 7 a.m. Sunday, with hopes they could get tickets for the festival scheduled for Aug. 10 to 13.

The festival boasts artists like Leon Bridges, City and Colour and St. Paul and the Broken Bones.

Those who wanted tickets put their names in a lottery Sunday and waited to be called. Organizers usually hold the lotteries on Saturdays, but because of a conflict with the Edmonton Prospects baseball team, this year's lottery was on a Sunday.

Wickham said 200 fewer people showed up compared to an average year, but he attributes the lower turnout to it being on Sunday. They sold 60 per cent of the tickets on the first day alone.

'A community gathering'

Wickham said he's happy with the lineup — especially all the new artists set to hit the stage. "We've got 40 new artists that have never played Folk Fest before," he said.

But he said the charm attendees have come to love won't change. "What people have come to love about Edmonton Folk Festival, that's still going to be there," Wickham said.

"It's more of a human kind of gathering, more of a community gathering."

Terry Wickham said he's not concerned about other music festivals folding - the interest in Edmonton Folk Music Festival is still very much alive. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

The community gathering is made possible by the 2,700 or so volunteers working over the four days. Wickham said the volunteer base allows the festival to keep its prices low and bring in big artists.

"We're still stretching out and trying to be better every year," he said.

Wickham said the fact the festival is improving every year is something to be proud of for Edmontonians.

"Canadian folk festivals are a real tribute to Canada," he said. "We should celebrate that."