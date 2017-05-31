The 2017 edition of the Edmonton Folk Music Festival will see a mix of fresh faces and familiar favourites, producer Terry Wickham said Wednesday.

Headliners for the Aug. 10-13 event include City and Colour, Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlile and The Decemberists. Returning favourites include fiddler Ashley MacIsaac, country singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell and Foy Vance, a singer-songwriter from Northern Ireland. The lineup is more than 60 acts deep.

"That's always the mix — how many are going to come back, how many are going to be new," Wickham said. "We probably tended to be a little bit overly loyal up 'til five years ago, and then we said, 'Well, we'd better get hold of this generation.'

City and Colour is slated to play Sunday.

"Someone said to me, 'How do you get young people to come down to the festival?' And I said, 'You book young acts that they like.' And that's what's happened."

Acts that will appeal to younger listeners include Leon Bridges, Shovels & Rope, and St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Wickham said.

"I don't like to break down the audience between ages. What my focus is is to get really good music, and keep the quality and the consistency right across all the stages, and I feel we've got that."

Zaman first-ever artist in residence

Local musician Mohsin Zaman, who was named Male Artist of the Year at the 2016 Edmonton Music Awards, will be the festival's first-ever artist in residence.

"Besides playing the festival and being part of it, we're going to try and make inroads into the communities, into the multicultural communities in Edmonton, [to] discover the music and hopefully bring some talent out to the festival," said Zaman, whose roots are in Pakistan.

Wickham said Zaman, who speaks four languages, will help the festival reach some great musicians in Edmonton's immigrant communities. Zaman will do some outreach work in local schools, he added.

"I've always been impressed with him as a musician and singer, and just as much as a person," Wickham said. "He's very talented and we think there's a bright future for him in music."

Mohsin Zaman will be the festival's first-ever artist in residence. (Mohsin Zaman/Bandcamp)

The festival will be held at Gallagher Park in the river valley. It is at 95th Street and 97th Avenue in Cloverdale at Re/Max Field. Tickets go on sale Sunday, June 4.

Half of all available tickets will be for sale in-person, using a lottery system, at Re/Max Field in the river valley.

The rest will go on sale the same afternoon through Ticketmaster.

Doors for in-person ticket sales at Re/Max Field will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 a.m. The draw will begin shortly after the doors close.

Ticketmaster sales, by phone and online, will begin at 3 p.m.

Adult passes for the four-day event are $189. Transferable adult passes are $219.

Other prices are in effect for youth ages 12-17 and seniors ages 65-79. Children 11 and under will get in free, as will seniors 80 or older.

This year marks the 38th annual running of the internationally renowned music festival.