Concerns about strong winds Thursday prompted Edmonton's Folk Fest organizers to evacuate the outdoor venue.

A note on the event's official Twitter account confirmed the evacuation around 8:30 p.m., three hours after the 2017 festival launched.

"Extremely disappointed to have to make this call," a followup tweet stated. "Refund info will come as we iron out details."

Due to dangerous winds, we have to evacuate the site immediately. We need to put the safety of our patrons, performers and volunteers first — @edmfolkfest

Hundreds of festival-goers wrapped up their blankets and evacuated the outdoor site. The closure meant six performances had to be cancelled.

At least one musician, American musician Shakey Graves, found a new venue at the Needle Vinyl Tavern.

Folk Fest is expected to resume Friday.

IT'S A MIRACLE! @ShakeyGraves is on at 11pm ✨✨✨✨✨ — @theneedleyeg