Concerns about strong winds Thursday prompted Edmonton's Folk Fest organizers to evacuate the outdoor venue.

A note on the event's official Twitter account confirmed the evacuation around 8:30 p.m., three hours after the 2017 festival launched. 

"Extremely disappointed to have to make this call," a followup tweet stated. "Refund info will come as we iron out details."

Hundreds of festival-goers wrapped up their blankets and evacuated the outdoor site. The closure meant six performances had to be cancelled.

At least one musician, American musician Shakey Graves, found a new venue at the Needle Vinyl Tavern.

Folk Fest is expected to resume Friday.