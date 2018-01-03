The death of a 21-year-old man found in an alleyway on Monday has been ruled a homicide.

An autopsy on Ruben 'Ben' Baker was completed Wednesday. Police said they are not releasing the cause of death as the investigation continues.

Baker's body was found on Monday near 92nd Avenue and 77th Street. Police were first called to the Holyrood neighbourhood at around 1:20 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Victim was known to police

An Edmonton Police spokesperson said Wednesday that Baker was known to police.

He has a criminal record, including possession of stolen property.

Ruben 'Ben' Baker was found deceased on New Year's Day in an alleyway in southeast Edmonton. (Facebook/Rubyn Baker)

Baker was supposed to appear in court in April for a number of charges including driving without insurance.

Detectives are still looking for more information on Baker's living situation and his whereabouts before his death. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567.