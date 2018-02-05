Firefighters continue to battle an early morning fire Monday inside a two-storey commercial building in north Edmonton.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to the scene at 9331 111th Ave. in the McCauley neighbourhood around 7 a.m.

By the time crews arrived one minute later, the two-storey building was "fully involved," fire services spokesperson Katie Stewart told CBC News.

No one was injured in the fire and no evacuation of the property was required, Stewart said.

Six crews fought the fire, which was under control shortly after 8:15 a.m.

The cause of the fire and the damages remained undetermined.