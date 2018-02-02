An Edmonton man in his 50s died Friday in a fire in northeast Edmonton.

Firefighters responded at 8:20 a.m. to a fire on the ninth floor of the Burlington Arms apartment building near 128th Avenue and 65th Street.

The fire was contained to one suite and firefighters had it under control within half an hour, said city spokesperson Suzzette Mellado.

A man who was a resident of the building was pronounced dead at the scene.

Twyla Brown, who lives three floors below with her one-year-old daughter, said the fire alarm went off and a woman on her floor yelled: "Everybody get out, there's a fire on the ninth floor."

Brown is now back in her home. She said she was saddened to hear about the death of another resident.

"It just made me feel sad and made me reminisce about the people I've lost in my family," she said. "And I can't imagine the pain the family is going through right now."