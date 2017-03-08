Edmonton police are looking for a person of interest in relation to a Feb. 16 fire at the Westridge Estates apartment building in the city's west end.

The fire ripped through the four-storey building at 7611 172nd St.at about 8 a.m. and forced some tenants to jump from their balconies to escape.

Three days later, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the fire was considered suspicious and handed the investigation over to police.

The fire is being investigated as an arson, police said.

Police say the person of interest is an Aboriginal woman in her 40s with a thin build. (Edmonton Police Service)

They are looking to talk to a woman they believe may know something more about the fire.

The person of interest is described as an Aboriginal woman in her 40s, about five feet 11 inches tall, with a thin build.

The fire caused an estimated $5.5 million in damage. All tenants escaped safely.