A scarcity of hydrants in the area may have hindered efforts by Edmonton firefighters to prevent a home from going up in flames in the city's west-end Wednesday night.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services were called to the home at 230th Street and 122nd Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Without a water line, officials had to call in three tanker trucks to transport water to the scene. An hour later, about 25 firefighters were battling to keep the flames from spreading to adjacent homes.

By the time the flames were brought under control at 11:30 p.m., the home was completely destroyed.

The owner of the home was inside when the fire started but managed to escape without injury, said fire services spokeswoman Karen Burgess.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. An estimate of damage was not available.

Crews remain on scene this morning dousing hot spots and examining what remains of the structure.