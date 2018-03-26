Manager of Edmonton storage company goes public with mother's fraud on family business

Shannon Baxter is sharing her experience of discovering her mother defrauded the family business, hoping it will prevent other Edmontonians from falling victim to financial crime.

Edmonton police are holding a news conference with Baxter on Monday in an attempt to raise awareness about white-collar crime and phishing scams.

"You always think of family as people you can trust, but people can change," Baxter said in a news release issued by the Edmonton Police Service.

"The more people that share their story, the more we can reduce the embarrassment and stigma associated with victims of fraud," police said in the statement.

Police said Baxter was in her early 20s and attending business classes part-time while working full-time at the family business, Yellowhead Storage, when she discovered her mother's fraud.

She started helping out with invoices and sales when she came across an invoice from a company that she didn't recognize. Suspicious, she phoned the company for verification.

Her instinct was right. It was a phishing scam.

When Baxter found another invoice for a company that didn't exist, Baxter confronted her mother with the paperwork.

Baxter's mother admitted that she had been taking shipping containers and selling them, police said. She had established a shell company called West Yellowhead Transport and had been selling the containers between April 2013 and February 2014.

After admitting to fraudulent profits of more than $153,000, Baxter's mother was convicted in January and sentenced to 15 months in jail.

Police estimate the family company, Stankay Holdings, lost an estimated $360,000 through the scam.

"Through the process of fraud investigations, we typically find that the total amounts of money lost increase substantially," Det. Linda Herczeg said in a statement.

"We have files that have shown that the initial losses reported were in the tens of thousands of dollars and end up resulting in millions of dollars lost as additional victims are found throughout the course of the investigation."

In 2017, the EPS Economic Crimes Section reviewed 44 financial fraud files, with more than $176 million in losses.

However, once all the investigations are concluded, police anticipate the actual losses could be double that value — in excess of $352 million.

'She was a watcher. Now, I'm one.' -Shannon Baxter, fraud victim

Baxter took over the family business in October 2016 and has introduced basic business procedures, security cameras, digital systems and file back-up processes to ensure the safety of all employees and the business.

There is also a new system in place that ensures the shipping containers in the yard are physically counted once a month.

"My grandma, she started the family business," Baxter recalled. "She was semi-retired and still came in once a week to check on things. She had rules. Like, don't let the phone ring more than twice or that everyone should know at least two people's roles," Shannon told Edmonton police.

"When I took over, I re-implemented some of her practices. She was a watcher. Now, I'm one."