Two drug dealers busted in Edmonton last week knowingly put lives at risk by selling fentanyl under the guise of heroin, police say.

ALERT Edmonton's organized crime and gang team seized 152 grams of powder fentanyl and arrested two men. A warrant was issued for a third man.

"We believe these dealers knowingly sold fentanyl powder and put lives at risk," said Staff. Sgt. Pierre Blais of ALERT. "This is just another example of organized crime attempting to prey on people's addictions and jeopardize lives for the sake of lining their own wallets."

After a three-month investigation, police acting on search warrants raided a home and a vehicle in the Calder neighbourhood on June 1.

The fentanyl powder, with an estimated value of $60,000, was found in the vehicle, police said.

Two men face numerous charges, including trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, conspiracy and possession of proceeds of crime.

A warrant was issued for 33-year-old man on charges of trafficking, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and possession of proceeds of crime.

ALERT teams, funded by the Alberta Government, draw members from the Alberta Sheriffs, the RCMP and police forces in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.