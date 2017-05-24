Two years after Father Jim Holland's parishioners won the battle to keep him at Sacred Heart church, they're planning to start another fight after learning he's being moved on.

Holland has been informed by Catholic church leaders that he's being reassigned to a sabbatical after 22 years.

"I'm sad for the people, because I love the people, not only in the parish but the community as well," said Holland, whose sabbatical begins in September.

The news is still sinking in at the Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples, where Holland has become a champion for Indigenous people and many who are vulnerable and homeless in the inner city.

He is so popular that a portion of the avenue outside the church at 10821 96th St. was renamed Fr. Jim Holland Way.

"We're going to fight tooth and nail," said Edda Chiusa, who has been volunteering at the church for 12 years. "He's not going anywhere."

Edda Chiusa says she was shocked by the news that Father Jim Holland is leaving Sacred Heart Church and has started another petition to persuade the church to reverse its decision. (Gareth Hampshire CBC News)

Chiusa has already started another petition, as she did two years ago, when she said she collected more than 3,000 signatures.

This year, she's considering organizing protests outside the church and insists there are many who will leave the congregation as a result of the change.

"If we don't win, nobody is going to go into that church," Chiusa said.

Holland, 75, said he had given his best to the parish and was disappointed, though not surprised, by the decision.

"I'm outspoken," he said. "I say what I think. And sometimes when you do that the church is not accepting."

The Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton said there are many outspoken priests and that had nothing to do with the decision announced by the Oblates of Mary Immaculate in Lacombe.

Rev. Ken Forster of the Oblates said he understood people would feel grief at seeing Holland leave, but change is part of a renewal process.

"Change is not always easy but it's not always negative either," he said. "It can be a positive thing."

Church promises to honour Indigenous culture

When the church announced Holland would be leaving two years ago, Forster said he and other leaders listened to people's concerns and allowed more time for the transition to happen.

"Part of that was to put in place leadership to get the right people in place for the future," Forster said, adding he's now convinced the right people are ready to take over.

Two new priests will begin three-year terms at Sacred Heart in July.

Forster said he's confident that once parishioners get to know Rev. Susai Jesu and Rev. Thomas Kurudeepan they'll grow to like them as well.

Jesu he said already speaks Cree after serving in Saskatchewan and will continue to respect Indigenous spirituality and culture.

Kurudeepan he said has a strong understanding of Indigenous issues after 20 years working with the Mi'kmaq in Nova Scotia.

But Marlene Poitras, who has been leading the church choir for about 10 years, said she simply won't be able to carry on without Father Jim.

"I won't go," she said.

Marlene Poitras, shown playing guitar with the Sacred Heart church choir, says she won't attend any longer if Father Jim Holland leaves. (Supplied)

Poitras, originally from the Mikisew Cree First Nation, said Holland's compassion for Indigenous people had made the church a more inviting place.

"I'm upset like everybody else," Poitras said. "He's very welcoming to anybody. He's worked closely with the homeless people."

Holland said he was touched people are still campaigning for him, but this time does not expect their efforts to have any influence on the church.

"I don't know if it's going to be worth it. I think it's going to be much harder," he said.

After 22 years, Holland said he was tired anyway and won't miss the administrative duties that come with the job.

He said he'll try to enjoy his sabbatical and is reminding the parishioners that a priest is only a part of the church.

"I've always preached, and I continue to preach, the church are the people," he said.