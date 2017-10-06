A young man listening to music on earbuds was struck and killed Friday while crossing the LRT tracks near 115A Street and 60th Avenue, police say.

Police said the man waited for a southbound LRT to clear the intersection, then unknowingly stepped in front of a northbound train.

"He probably didn't hear [the train] until the last second, and it cost him his life, unfortunately," Insp. Erik Johnson told reporters at the scene.

The man died instantly.

The driver sounded the train's air horn several times and was trying to slow down just before the man was struck, Johnson said.

There were between 75 and 100 passengers on the train at the time. None of them were injured.

Edmonton Transit said LRT service is running between the Southgate and Century Park stations, and between South Campus and Clareview.

Contingency bus service is running between the South Campus and Southgate stations.