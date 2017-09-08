A 20-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death in connection with a fatal collision last month.

At about 5 p.m. on Aug. 18, a Dodge Ram truck headed north on 163rd Street struck a Honda CR-V that was turning south from 92nd Avenue.

After the crash, the truck veered off the road, hit a tree and stopped in the front yard of a nearby home.

Four people were in the CR-V. Two passengers, a 59-year-old woman and a 90-year-old woman, were taken to hospital.

Two days later, the 90-year-old woman died from her injuries.

There were four people in the Ram truck. The two passengers, a nine-year-old girl and a 51-year-old woman, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 20-year-old driver of the truck has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, endangering a child and breach of recognizance.