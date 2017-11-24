Edmonton police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash Friday evening.

The collision happened after 6 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Whitemud Drive near 53rd Avenue.

A female driver was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The Edmonton police major collision investigations unit has taken over the investigation.

Motorists are being asked to avoid that area of westbound Whitemud Drive until further notice, police said in a news release Friday night.

Police are asking drivers passing through the area to slow down and be mindful that investigators are working on the road.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Edmonton police complaint line at 780-423-4567 or 311 on their mobile phone.