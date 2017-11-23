An elderly man on a mobility scooter who was struck by a concrete mixer north of downtown has died.

Edmonton police say charges are pending against the male driver of the concrete truck.

The 82-year-old was crossing 97th Street at 114th Avenue on his mobility scooter when he was struck by the concrete mixer just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, police said in a news release.

The man was taken to hospital by EMS, where he later died.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.