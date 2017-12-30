Hang in there, Edmonton — bone-chilling temperatures will stick around all weekend, but will let up by the New Year.

Temperatures will remain around –30 C for the entire weekend as an extreme cold warning remains in effect for almost the entire province. Saturday's forecast for Edmonton is a mix of sun and cloud with a high of –27 C, but an extreme wind chill will make that feel like –45 C.

Sunday will be –22 C and mainly sunny, but the extreme wind chill will make it feel like –41 C.

It'll finally warm up on Monday, with a high of –8 C. It's expected to climb up to a high of 1 C by Wednesday.

If it's any consolation, it's not looking much better for the rest of the country this weekend either, with extreme cold warnings stretching from B.C. to New Brunswick.

On Saturday morning, the warmest spot in Alberta was Fincastle, at –24 C. The coldest spot was Rocky Lane, at –43 C.

The coldest spot in Canada on Saturday morning was Rabbit Kettle, Northwest Territories at –48 C.

Edmonton remains colder than the North Pole, which is a cool –18 C on Saturday, and the South Pole, which is –23 C.