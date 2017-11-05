A tower of empty pizza boxes leans against a bin full of drained energy drink cans — the aftermath of a 24-hour gaming marathon in Edmonton.

More than 200 people took over the 16th floor of EPCOR Tower on Saturday and Sunday to raise money for the Stollery Children's Hospital.

"I tell people it's a 24-hour gaming marathon and get chuckles," said Ramin Ostad, who runs the annual fundraiser. "It is a lot of fun but 24 hours of anything is a lot and 24 hours of gaming is exhausting."

Ramin Ostad founded an Extra Life fundraising team in Edmonton six years ago. (CBC)

Six years ago, Ostad launched an Edmonton chapter of the international campaign Extra Life, which supports Children's Miracle hospitals.

Organizing the annual marathon in Edmonton is his way of giving back to the Stollery Children's Hospital, where he was once a regular patient.

The 32-year-old was born with a heart condition doctors didn't think he could survive. He credits Stollery staff with saving his life more than once.

"It's an incredibly crucial need that they fulfill for thousands of kids whose bodies are failing them, who don't have the ability to fend for themselves and need that kind of facility and that kind of care to be able to survive."

Ostad hosted the first marathon at a bar for roughly 50 gamers. Half a decade later, he struggles to find venues big enough to meet demand.

"Before I started this, I was a staunch cynic," he said. "To actually start this kind of charity and see the way this community has grown in the last six years, is incredibly inspiring to me.

"It's changed my perspective on a lot of things and I think that everyone who has participated for more than a year feels the same way."

Edmonton gamers this year raised more than $200,000 for the Stollery, winning an additional $30,000 grant for being the North American city to raise the most money per participant.