Dogs, cats, birds, you name it. You can expect it to turn up at the annual Edmonton Pet Expo Saturday and Sunday at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

The Ice on Whyte festival is back drawing crowds to Old Strathcona with a variety of events, activities and ice and snow exhibits. It all happens this weekend and next weekend.

Edmonton AM host Mark Connolly taking the Polar Plunge. (CBC)

Over at the Garneau Theatre, Metro Cinema is offering Canada's Top Ten Film Festival until Feb. 4.

Lake Summerside is the place to be at noon on Sunday for the polar plunge, a fundraiser for Special Olympics Alberta.

You can slide into the Muttart Conservatory in the Edmonton river valley for a new show called From Asia with Love, including special Lunar New Year celebrations Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The pet curious can head to the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend for the annual pet expo. (CBC)

Winterfest Stony Plain is on at the Multicultural Heritage Centre, with yoga classes, outdoor activities and treats on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There's also a Winterfest event at the Castle Downs rink on Saturday from noon until 3 p.m., with skating, sleigh rides, music and more.

Showtime on Broadway features 25 cast members in a full-length musical review hitting the stage of the Westbury Theatre at the ATB Financial Arts Barns on Friday and Saturday.

The world premiere of the comedy Slumberland Motel is on at the Varscona Theatre until Feb. 4. It's a tale of two down-on-their-luck vacuum cleaner salesmen, Ed and Edward, and a visit from a mysterious woman who transforms their world.

Locals Julien Arnold and Reed McColmn star alongside Aimée Beaudoin in this new comedy hitting the stage at the Varscona Theatre. (Varscona Theatre/Marc J Chalifoux Photography)

For something indoors, the Telus World of Science is showcasing a warmer climate with the feature Amazon Adventure playing at the IMAX.

Over at the Alberta Craft Council, a free show by Allison Tunis called Acceptable Bodies is on. You can catch it until Feb. 24.

Chinatown Dining Week features five restaurants showcasing some of their best dishes in a two-course, $15 fixed price menu that continues until Sunday.

Over at the Citadel Theatre is a production that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for drama, and won the Tony Award for best play. It's the production of The Humans, featuring a family reunion filled with tension, secrets and hardship, and it closes on Saturday.

Swing and Skate continues on Sundays in January and February from 1 to 4 p.m. There's dancing to live music indoors and skating at the city hall rink.

The Edmonton Renovation Show features tips, tricks, 225 exhibitors and experts like Bryan Baeumler, host of HGTV's Bryan Inc. The show is on until Sunday at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.