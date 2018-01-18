The Cold Snap Classic is back.

That's the Alberta cheerleading competition springing its way back into the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend.

Over at the Muttart Conservatory in the Edmonton river valley, there's a new show called From Asia with Love filling the feature pyramid until March 4.

From Asia with Love is on at the Muttart Conservatory until March 4. (Muttart Conservatory)

The Vancouver Canucks are set to face off against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

A Taste of Animethon is on offer Friday and Saturday at the Shaw Conference Centre, thanks to the Alberta Society of Asian Popular Arts.

World Snow Day is on Sunday with celebrations of the white stuff planned at Snow Valley and the Strathcona Wilderness Centre, among others.

The white stuff: not cursed but celebrated in spots like Edmonton's Snow Valley Ski Club. (CBC)

Indoors, the Telus World of Science will showcase a warmer climate, with the feature Amazon Adventure playing at the IMAX.

At the Alberta Craft Council, you can catch a free show by Allison Tunis called Acceptable Bodies until Feb. 24.

Chinatown Dining Week features five restaurants showcasing some of their best two-course dishes. It's a $15 fixed-price menu from Jan. 20 to 28.

The inaugural Chinatown Dining Week, featuring five restaurants and special deals, runs until Jan. 28. (Edmonton Chinatown)

Western Canadian comedian Brent Butt of Corner Gas fame hits the stage of the River Cree Resort and Casino on Saturday night.

It's game on for Minor Hockey Week in Edmonton with games at various venues on until Sunday. Out at Servus Credit Union Place in St. Albert, the John Reid Memorial Bantam AAA Hockey Tournament takes placeThursday to Sunday.

Love the music of The Beatles? Their 11th and final studio recording Abbey Road is being performed live at Festival Place in Sherwood Park on Saturday.

The Citadel Theatre has a production that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for drama, and won the Tony Award for best play. The production of The Humans featuring a family reunion filled with tension, secrets and hardship is on until Jan. 28.

Expect a mix of traditional Celtic tunes and original contemporary compositions from members of Coig. (Northern Lights Folk Club)

If you're after some toe-tapping Celtic music blending new and old and featuring fiddles, banjo, mandolin, whistles and more, members of Coig are making the trip from Nova Scotia to Parkview Community Hall as part of Northern Lights Folk Club on Saturday night.

For those looking to take a stroll down the aisle, you might want to stop here first. Bridal Fantasy is on at the Edmonton Expo Centre Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Swing and Skate continues on Sundays in January and February from 1 to 4 p.m. There's a little dancing to live music indoors along with a little skate at the city hall rink.

If jazz is more your speed, then Jazzical featuring Edmonton-based jazz giant PJ Perry and musicians from the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra play Sunday at the Winspear Centre.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.