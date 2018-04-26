Birdwatching, gems and Mrdjenovich: What to do in Edmonton this weekend
Looking for something to do the weekend of April 28? We’ve got you covered
The sun is out, spring events are stacking up and you've got time on your hands. Turns out we've got some suggestions on how to spend your weekend.
The Willie Jones III Quartet hits the stage at the Yardbird Suite on Saturday for the International Jazz Series.
The spoken word is extolled in the annual Edmonton Poetry Festival, drawing crowds to various venues and special performances until Sunday.
A new work called Ancestors & Elders premiers at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on Friday and Saturday as the Edmonton-based Ukrainian Shumka Dancers collaborate with Indigenous artists in presenting two cultures, different legacies and new connections.
Western Canada Fashion Week is on until April 30 with runway shows at the Mayfield Toyota Ice Palace in West Edmonton Mall. The event showcases local designers and fosters new talent in the industry.
The music of Bach, Wagner and Prokofiev is performed Saturday night by the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra conducted by Jean-Philippe Tremblay and featuring guest pianist Ilya Yakushev at the Winspear Centre.
Eight-time featherweight world champion Jelena Mrdjenovich tops the card at the Shaw Conference Centre Saturday night for her 50th bout.
The Edmonton Gem and Mineral Show is the largest in Western Canada and it's on Friday to Sunday at the Edmonton Expo Centre.
Hydrangeas and geraniums are at the heart of Letters From Europe, a new exhibit in the feature pyramid on until June 25 at the Muttart Conservatory.
A little science, a little theatre and a lot entertainment packed into Infinity by Hannah Moscovich on at the Roxy Theatre until May 6.
And the 110th annual Kiwanis Music Festival performances continue until April 30 at various venues across Edmonton.