Birdwatching, gems and Mrdjenovich: What to do in Edmonton this weekend

The sun is out, spring events are stacking up and you've got time on your hands. Turns out we've got some suggestions on how to spend your weekend.

The Willie Jones III Quartet performs at the Yardbird Suite this weekend. (Yardbird Suite) A celebration of ink is on at the Expo Centre until Sunday with more than 250 local and international exhibitors taking part in the Edmonton Tattoo & Arts Festival

The Willie Jones III Quartet hits the stage at the Yardbird Suite on Saturday for the International Jazz Series.

If bird is the word, then Tofield is the place to be for the annual Snow Goose Chase this weekend. (CBC) On a sunny spring day it might be worth the drive Saturday for the annual Snow Goose Chase which has been described as a jackpot for birdwatchers in Tofield southeast of Edmonton.

The spoken word is extolled in the annual Edmonton Poetry Festival, drawing crowds to various venues and special performances until Sunday.

A new work called Ancestors & Elders premiers at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on Friday and Saturday as the Edmonton-based Ukrainian Shumka Dancers collaborate with Indigenous artists in presenting two cultures, different legacies and new connections.

The Citadel Theatre has a fresh take on the classic story set in Sherwood Forest in the play The Silver Arrow. (Citadel Theatre) I Mother Earth and Finger Eleven rock Union Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Western Canada Fashion Week is on until April 30 with runway shows at the Mayfield Toyota Ice Palace in West Edmonton Mall. The event showcases local designers and fosters new talent in the industry.

The music of Bach, Wagner and Prokofiev is performed Saturday night by the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra conducted by Jean-Philippe Tremblay and featuring guest pianist Ilya Yakushev at the Winspear Centre.

You can drink in spring at the feature pyramid of the Muttart Conservation. (Muttart Conservation) Eclectic rockers Fools Tongue are hosting a CD release party for their new recording Sky on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Fort Edmonton Park.

Eight-time featherweight world champion Jelena Mrdjenovich tops the card at the Shaw Conference Centre Saturday night for her 50th bout.

A whole lot of bling and sparkle to be had at the Edmonton Gem and Mineral Show over at the Expo Centre. (CBC) It's a new twist on an old tale with the world premiere of The Silver Arrow. A female hero and aerial acrobatics contribute to this untold story of Robin Hood running at the Citadel Theatre until May 13.

The Edmonton Gem and Mineral Show is the largest in Western Canada and it's on Friday to Sunday at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Hydrangeas and geraniums are at the heart of Letters From Europe, a new exhibit in the feature pyramid on until June 25 at the Muttart Conservatory.

A little science, a little theatre and a lot entertainment packed into Infinity by Hannah Moscovich on at the Roxy Theatre until May 6.

And the 110th annual Kiwanis Music Festival performances continue until April 30 at various venues across Edmonton.