Cottage life, Robin Hood and antiques: What to do in Edmonton this weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered
Ignite your interest in dance with a new work by Citie Ballet at the Timms Centre for the Arts with performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Or you might want to Fly Like an Eagle over to Rogers Place to catch Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
A new twist on an old tale with the world premiere of The Silver Arrow. A female protagonist and aerial acrobatics are part of this untold story of Robin Hood running at the Citadel Theatre from April 21 to May 13.
Singer songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk joins the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra join for a show Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Winspear Centre.
The kids maybe keen on Peppa Pig Live! Peppa prances onto the stage of the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium alongside Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and brother George for the stage show on Sunday at 4 p.m.
Kiwanis Music Festival performances continuing until April 30 at various venues across Edmonton.
The 100th anniversary of the Red Baron's Last Dogfight and Edmonton connection to the WWI German aerial ace is celebrated Saturday at the Alberta Aviation Museum.
The Edmonton Flamenco Festival continues at the Winspear until Sunday.
The people who love it, love it a lot. It's the Wild Rose Antique Show and Sale fills Hall E of the Edmonton Expo Centre with treasure and treasure hunters Saturday and Sunday.