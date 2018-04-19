Cottage life, Robin Hood and antiques: What to do in Edmonton this weekend

Cottage cooking, culture and the whole lake lifestyle is on offer at the Edmonton Expo Centre. (Edmonton Cottage Life and Cabin Show) OK, so it's not yet lake-country weather but you can gear up at the Edmonton Cottage Life and Cabin Show with 150 exhibitors at the Expo Centre from Friday to Sunday.

Ignite your interest in dance with a new work by Citie Ballet at the Timms Centre for the Arts with performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Or you might want to Fly Like an Eagle over to Rogers Place to catch Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Screenings, lectures and learning to be had at the 36th FAVA Fest this weekend. (FAVA) FAVA Fest is a celebration of film and video arts and continues showing films considered the best of the Fest until Saturday.

The Citadel Theatre stages a fresh take on the classic set in Sherwood Forest called The Silver Arrow. (Citadel Theatre) A little science, a little theory of time, a little music and a lot of entertainment is packed into the play Infinity by Hannah Moscovich on at the Roxy Theatre until May 6.

A new twist on an old tale with the world premiere of The Silver Arrow. A female protagonist and aerial acrobatics are part of this untold story of Robin Hood running at the Citadel Theatre from April 21 to May 13.

Singer songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk joins the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra join for a show Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Winspear Centre.

The kids maybe keen on Peppa Pig Live! Peppa prances onto the stage of the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium alongside Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and brother George for the stage show on Sunday at 4 p.m.

You can take a seat in the prisoners box at the Edmonton Law Courts as part of the annual Law Day. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) You can have your day in court and go behind the scenes of the justice system at Law Day . This annual event takes place in courthouses across Alberta Saturday.

Kiwanis Music Festival performances continuing until April 30 at various venues across Edmonton.

The 100th anniversary of the Red Baron's Last Dogfight and Edmonton connection to the WWI German aerial ace is celebrated Saturday at the Alberta Aviation Museum.

The Edmonton Flamenco Festival continues at the Winspear until Sunday.

The people who love it, love it a lot. It's the Wild Rose Antique Show and Sale fills Hall E of the Edmonton Expo Centre with treasure and treasure hunters Saturday and Sunday.