Looking for stuff to do the weekend of Nov. 4? We've got you covered.

Like the fab four? Then Let It Be — A Celebration of the Music of the Beatles is just the Ticket to Ride. Romp through Strawberry Fields Forever at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Yes, it's true winter is here. But you can learn about what that means for wildlife at the John Jansen Nature Centre with Hibernation Hijinks on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cuban-Canadian singer-songwriter Alex Cuba performs at the Arden Theatre in St. Albert. (Arden Theatre)

The music, ceremony and colour of Lest We Forget: A Musical Tribute returns to the Winspear Centre Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Dancing, workshops and jams are all part of Flow Movement Experience at Goldbar Community League from Friday to Sunday.

You can catch some roller derby action and support the Stollery Children's Hospital at the Gage Cup at the Edmonton Sportsdome Saturday at 6 p.m.

Cuban-Canadian singer-songwriter Alex Cuba hits the stage Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Arden Theatre.

Explore nature and the changing season this weekend at the John Janzen Nature Centre. (CBC)

Sacrifice and service are captured through poetry, songs, letters and memories at Rutherford House Remembers on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Celebrate Western Week with River City Rodeo Kids Korral as it ropes and wrangles its way into McIntyre Park. This free event is on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Over at the Varscona Theatre, a production of Nick Payne's Constellations is performed by Shadow Theatre members until Nov. 12.

It's the credit roll for Edmonton Film Society after 80 years. The society will be showing its last offering, the Bogart-Bergman classic, Casablanca, at the Royal Alberta Museum auditorium Sunday at 8 p.m.

The story of the March sisters is told at L'UniThéâtre in the Broadway musical adaptation of Little Women with shows on until Nov. 11.

A tribute to The Beatles takes the stage of the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. (Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium)

The force will be strong with the Edmonton Oil Kings as they face off against the Saskatoon Blades in a Star Wars-themed night of Western Hockey League action Saturday at 7 p.m. at Rogers Place.

The desperate Edmonton Oilers face off against the Detroit Red Wings Sunday at 2 p.m. Rogers Place.

An Arts on the Avenue fundraising screening of the documentary Champions of Alberta Avenue takes place at the Parkdale Cromdale Community League Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

While Halloween is so last week, you can still catch Deadmonton Haunted House in the Old Paramount Theatre until Sunday.

For more fun features and community events you can tune into Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV. If you'd like to let us know about an event send us an email: ouredmonton@cbc.ca