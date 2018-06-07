Dinosaurs, dragon boats and Pride: What to do with your weekend

It looks like the weather is heating up. Did we mention outdoor City of Edmonton pools are free this year?

Outdoor pools, including the Queen Elizabeth, are free in 2018. (Lydia Neufeld/CBC) The fun is also free at Edmonton's P ride Festival . It runs until June 17 with events including the parade on Whyte Avenue Saturday and the Edmonton Vocal Minority presentation of Connected: A 25 Anniversary Pride Concert also on Saturday at the Westbury Theatre.

Maybe you've always wanted to become a deck hand. Now's your chance. The Edmonton Dragon Boat Racing Club Open House and BBQ is this Saturday.

Sustainival Edmonton is a free event featuring games, rides and attractions all fuelled by renewable energy. It's on at the Edmonton Expo Centre until Sunday.

Dinosaurs Unearthed is an exhibit 65 million years in the making. (Telus World of Science) Dinosaurs Unearthed: Down to the Bone is a new exhibit roaring into the Telus World of Science . You can catch it until Nov. 4.

Explore the river valley by bike and discover native plant species at the same time. The Edmonton Native Plant Group and Edmonton Bicycle Commuters Society offer a series of rides and chats Saturday.

This weekend 1,600 cyclists will ride from Leduc to Camrose for the annual MS Bike Tour.

The Fort McMurray Giants go to bat against the Edmonton Prospects at Re-Max Field with games Friday and Saturday.

Classic car fans get revved up over History Road at the Reynolds-Alberta Museum in Wetaskiwin. (Reynolds-Alberta Museum) Further afield, the Rawhide Rodeo hosted by the Wetaskiwin Agricultural Society , with events including wild pony races, is on until Sunday.

While you're out there, you could cruise by the Reynolds-Alberta Museum in Wetaskiwin for History Road: the Ultimate Car Show Saturday and Sunday.

Then there's Devon Days with fireworks, a parade and a family fun fair on until Sunday.

Harpist Nora Bumanis takes to the stage of the U of A's Convocation Hall. (Winspear Centre for Music) Principal harpist with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, Nora Bumanis, takes to the stage of Convocation Hall at the University of Alberta alongside the members of the Chamber Orchestra of Edmonton in a performance on Sunday.

Nextfest at the Roxy on Gateway Theatre offers dance, film, visual art and more until June 10.

The music continues with Opera NUOVA, the Opera and Music Theatre Festival, at various venues until the end of the month.

And now that summer is sizzling, you'll find fresh local produce at a variety of outdoor markets including the City Market Downtown on 104th, Callingwood Farmers Market, Old Strathcona Farmers' Market and Yeg Market to name a few.