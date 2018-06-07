Dinosaurs, dragon boats and Pride: What to do with your weekend
Looking for stuff to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered
It looks like the weather is heating up. Did we mention outdoor City of Edmonton pools are free this year?
Maybe you've always wanted to become a deck hand. Now's your chance. The Edmonton Dragon Boat Racing Club Open House and BBQ is this Saturday.
Sustainival Edmonton is a free event featuring games, rides and attractions all fuelled by renewable energy. It's on at the Edmonton Expo Centre until Sunday.
Explore the river valley by bike and discover native plant species at the same time. The Edmonton Native Plant Group and Edmonton Bicycle Commuters Society offer a series of rides and chats Saturday.
This weekend 1,600 cyclists will ride from Leduc to Camrose for the annual MS Bike Tour.
The Fort McMurray Giants go to bat against the Edmonton Prospects at Re-Max Field with games Friday and Saturday.
While you're out there, you could cruise by the Reynolds-Alberta Museum in Wetaskiwin for History Road: the Ultimate Car Show Saturday and Sunday.
Then there's Devon Days with fireworks, a parade and a family fun fair on until Sunday.
Nextfest at the Roxy on Gateway Theatre offers dance, film, visual art and more until June 10.
The music continues with Opera NUOVA, the Opera and Music Theatre Festival, at various venues until the end of the month.
And now that summer is sizzling, you'll find fresh local produce at a variety of outdoor markets including the City Market Downtown on 104th, Callingwood Farmers Market, Old Strathcona Farmers' Market and Yeg Market to name a few.