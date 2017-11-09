Looking for stuff to do the weekend of Nov. 11? We've got you covered.

From the University of Alberta's Butterdome, to the Beverly Cenotaph, to city hall, Edmonton will mark Remembrance Day in several locations Saturday.

Winter is here and local ski hills like Snow Valley are opening for the season this weekend. (CBC)

It's man vs beast at the Professional Bull Riders Global Cup at Rogers Place until Saturday, with more rodeo action over at Northlands Coliseum for the 44th Canadian Finals Rodeo which runs until Sunday.

Get your boots, bindings and poles together for the season opening at Snow Valley Ski Club Saturday.

If you like movie music then the Glorious Sound of Hollywood might be for you. Music from the golden age of the silver screen like Wizard of Oz, and The Sound of Music takes the stage at the Winspear Centre on Friday and Saturday.

Prize money, belt buckles and barn bragging rights are up for grabs at the 44th Canadian Finals Rodeo. (John Robertson/CBC)

Based on the Greek myth, Hadestown is an epic musical which will be showcased at the Citadel Theatre from Nov. 11 to Dec. 3.

The story of Alberta pioneer, cowboy and legend John Ware is on at the ATB Financial Arts Barns in the production John Ware Reimagined on until Nov. 19.

The musical Hadestown examines the struggle between art and commerce, faith and doubt, love and death. (Citadel Theatre)

Yardbird Festival of Canadian Jazz wraps up at the Yardbird Suite Saturday.

Light in the Land — The Nature of Canada is a photo exhibition by former astronaut Dr. Roberta Bondar on display at Gallery@501 in Sherwood Park until Dec. 21.

It's a celebration of snow downtown with the MEC Edmonton Snowfest Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton this week Saturday at 9 a.m. and Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.