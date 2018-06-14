Porkapalooza, Improvaganza and ZooFest: What to do with your weekend in Edmonton
Looking for stuff to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered
What says Father's Day better than BBQ? It's everything pork this weekend at the fifth annual Porkapalooza BBQ Festival at Northlands Park.
Saturday is Annihilation Night at Castrol Raceway where, as the name suggests, they're going to smash 'em, crash 'em drop 'em and burn 'em.
The Beaumont Blues and Roots Festival is on this weekend featuring local acts like the Command Sisters and Ben Sures and headliners such as Serena Ryder, The Sam Roberts Band and Nice Horse.
The Alberta Aviation Museum hosts the Edmonton Night Market, a lively local bazaar on Friday and Saturday from 3 to 11 p.m.
The parade may have come and gone but there are still a ton of Pride Festival events on until Sunday.
Edmonton's Rapid Fire Theatre once again presents Improvaganza showcasing sketch comedy and improv until June 23 at Citadel Theatre.
The Mercer Warehouse community hosts its annual super summer street party with music, games, food and drink in downtown Edmonton Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
Arts in the Meadows is a celebration of the arts and multiculturalism including dance, music, henna and more at the Meadows Recreation Centre on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Why not take dad out to the ball game? The Edmonton Prospects take on the Lethbridge Bulls at Re-Max field on Saturday night.
And if your dad likes food trucks? If so then a trip to the St. Albert Grain Elevator Park means you can catch the cuisine of a dozen or so local offerings while enjoying live musical performances on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.