Porkapalooza, Improvaganza and ZooFest: What to do with your weekend in Edmonton

What says Father's Day better than BBQ? It's everything pork this weekend at the fifth annual Porkapalooza BBQ Festival at Northlands Park.

The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra prepares for the Lord of the Rings Symphony. (CBC) The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra offers up an epic performance of the Lord of the Rings Symphony featuring a 150-person choir at the Winspear Centre Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Saturday is Annihilation Night at Castrol Raceway where, as the name suggests, they're going to smash 'em, crash 'em drop 'em and burn 'em.

The Beaumont Blues and Roots Festival is on this weekend featuring local acts like the Command Sisters and Ben Sures and headliners such as Serena Ryder, The Sam Roberts Band and Nice Horse.

The Alberta Aviation Museum hosts the Edmonton Night Market, a lively local bazaar on Friday and Saturday from 3 to 11 p.m.

Lucy the elephant is just one of the animals taking part in ZooFest. (CBC) The 20th Annual ZooFest Saturday, from 6 to 10 p.m., is a fundraiser where you can learn what happens at the Edmonton Valley Zoo after the gates close, while meeting staff and, of course, the animals.

The parade may have come and gone but there are still a ton of Pride Festival events on until Sunday.

Edmonton's Rapid Fire Theatre once again presents Improvaganza showcasing sketch comedy and improv until June 23 at Citadel Theatre.

Comedian Trevor Noah takes the stage at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. (Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium) He's won an Emmy and a Peabody and now comedian Trevor Noah is drawing crowds to the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium for two shows on Saturday.

The Mercer Warehouse community hosts its annual super summer street party with music, games, food and drink in downtown Edmonton Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

Arts in the Meadows is a celebration of the arts and multiculturalism including dance, music, henna and more at the Meadows Recreation Centre on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Why not take dad out to the ball game? The Edmonton Prospects take on the Lethbridge Bulls at Re-Max field on Saturday night.

And if your dad likes food trucks? If so then a trip to the St. Albert Grain Elevator Park means you can catch the cuisine of a dozen or so local offerings while enjoying live musical performances on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.