An Edmonton Transit Service bus driver was stabbed on his bus Friday.

The driver was assaulted by a man on his bus at around 1:30 p.m. in the Castledowns area, city spokesperson Katherine Heath-Eves said.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was treated and released.

Heath-Eves could not say what the driver was stabbed with, or if the bus was moving at the time of the incident.

The suspect escaped, she said. No passengers on the bus were injured.

ETS has launched a safety investigation into the incident, and is offering the driver counselling.