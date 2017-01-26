Two days before his suicide, 14-year-old Ethan Dizon had a sleepover, keeping his family awake as he stayed up late playing video games with friends.

He appeared to be enjoying the Christmas break from school, joking around, spending time with his family and making plans to use the new paintball gun he got for Christmas.

The last person to see Ethan alive was his older sister, Chloe, also the one to make the tragic discovery on Jan. 8. She was celebrating her 17th birthday at home with friends. At the end of the evening, Ethan asked if they were gone.

"I just thought he wanted privacy," said Chloe, her parents by her side for support as she spoke with CBC News in an interview. "The last thing he said to me was 'Happy birthday' and that was it … and then I found him just three hours later."

Chloe and her parents searched desperately for a note they've never found. They mine their memories for answers to the tormenting question: why?

"I just don't know what happened," Chloe said.

A collection of photos and videos offers no clues either. Fourteen years worth of memories show a happy, well-loved kid playing sports, on vacation and marking life's special moments with his sister, parents and friends.

One conversation troubles Chloe. It happened last November, after a student at St. Thomas More Junior High — where Ethan went to school — took his life.

Childhood photo of Ethan Dizon and his sister Chloe who is calling for an independent investigation at her brother's school. (Supplied)

"He told me, 'I don't feel safe in the school,'" Chloe recalled.

Chloe asked if he wanted to transfer from St. Thomas More. Ethan said no because it was his final year and he wanted to stay with his friends. He agreed to tell his sister if things got worse, "but he never did," she said.

"I understood right away because I didn't feel safe either," said Chloe, who graduated from St. Thomas More two years ago.

Dreaded Mondays

She recalled dreading Mondays, feeling depressed, and being picked on for being an honour student like her brother. One time, a jealous classmate told Chloe she should kill herself, she said.

Chloe said she believes the environment at St.Thomas More could have been a factor in her brother's suicide, which happened on the last day of the winter break.

She said it stems from the segregation between students who attend the school's sports academies and the students in non-academy studies. It's the reason she launched a petition in the hours after her brother's death, calling for an independent investigation into the academy dynamic at the school and allegations of bullying.

"As a student at a young age you should be feeling safe inside your own school," Chloe said. "A safe space should be a place where you can go and you don't feel judged, or you don't feel pressured by anyone to be someone other than who you are. And I didn't feel safe until I came to high school."

The Edmonton Catholic school district is looking into both issues as part of an internal investigation while ramping up student mental health supports. School staff have found no evidence of bullying so far, officials say.

High suicide risk in youth

Edmonton psychologist Carolyn Lord, who has worked with children for 17 years, said often families don't see any signs before a youth suicide.

"Sometimes the children are not talking about some of their struggles, and also some of the struggles just happen so quickly," explained Lord. "The risk for them during those years is so high because they're so impulsive and so just acting in the moment.

"They can get a text, or a tweet or an email that just can send them over the edge. And they might have been doing just fine up until that point."

Lord said bullying can be a factor in youth suicide. "They feel very alone in their battle against the bullying," she said.

Anything that makes their life feel too hard, such as relationships with friends, family or other problems at school can also play a role, she added.

"Children live in the moment and they can't see past the next half hour or the next hour, that things can get better," said Lord, who has heard kids as young as five say they want to kill themselves.

"Whatever's happening is the worst possible moment in their life."

Lord advises families to have open conversations about uncomfortable topics, such as what kids are hearing at school and their thoughts on life, death and suicide. She also has some gentle advice for parents suffering the devastating loss of a child to suicide.

"I know the parents really are hard on themselves and put a lot of blame on themselves, but they just can't," she said. "Children will make these decisions very impulsively no matter how wonderful a parent you are, these tragedies still do happen."

