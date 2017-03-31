Several hundred Edmonton Eskimos fans dressed to the nines for a chance to be part of a commercial for their beloved team Thursday.

The Eskimos petitioned season ticket holders and others to be extras in the filming of a commercial at Commonwealth Stadium alongside some of their idols.

No experience was required and no pay was expected and everyone was honoured to be there.

Glenn Poliak said he loved the idea of having real fans in the commercial. (CBC)

"This is fun, very exciting," said Danielle Moore. "I just hope they don't make me run."

"They're having a commercial and I have to be part of it," said Glenn Poliak. "I'm going to be as enthusiastic as possible today."

"It's great to be part of the Eskimo environment," said Lance Bourque. "I love this place."

The five-hour shoot is the first time real fans will be used in a commercial, said Eskimos spokesperson Rose Phillips. The commercial will air in the spring on the major networks.

"We're nothing if not authentic," she said. "We want the commercial to ring true. And if we don't have our real fans here how could it be?"

Phillips said the plot of the commercial will stay under wraps until it airs this spring.

Chris Muir, who has done commercials for Coors Light, Cheerios, and Scotiabank is directing the shoot, the Eskimos said in an email.