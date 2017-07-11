A 50/50 draw carryover is one of the few times at Commonwealth Stadium where there's as much action in the concourse as on the football field.

This time it's even got the team's staff preparing to make up for some fumbles they made in 2014.

After the Edmonton Eskimos home opener on June 30, the 50/50 cash prize of $82,060 was unclaimed. That means the draw will start at that amount on Friday when the Eskimos host the Ottawa Red Blacks.

"You don't usually see a carryover. It certainly creates a lot of buzz when it does because at football, the pots are so big," said Alan Watt, the Eskimos' vice-president of marketing and communications.

When the team announced on their Facebook page they would be carrying over the winnings from a previous game for only the second time in three years, fans questioned the decision.

Some even dreaded it, which might sound surprising for a game with a big payout looming for one lucky fan.

At a July 24, 2014 game between the Esks and the Calgary Stampeders, a $71,732 carryover eventually led to a jackpot of $348,534. Some fans stood in line for more than 45 minutes to buy 50/50 tickets, while some even missed the first half of the game.

Despite those fans who are worried that will happen again, Alan Watt said the team is more prepared now for a large crowd.

He said they have upgraded their retail handset system since 2014. They also expect to have more people to sell tickets and help out the junior football players who sell them.

"We operate on a new and improved system as well, which is faster and way more digital, and way more wireless," Watt said.

"I'm confident, as part of the planning process and activation of the plan process, that we're ahead of the game."

Watt recommends fans show up before the 8 p.m. start on Friday to buy their 50/50 tickets.

Aside from all the hype that's expected with the potential for a big jackpot win is a football game between two teams that met in the division finals last year, and the Grey Cup the year prior.

"There's going to be a heck of a football game. We owe these guys [the Ottawa Red Blacks] from what they did to us in a snowstorm in Ottawa and it was the team that we beat in the Grey Cup in 2015," Watt said.

