The Edmonton Eskimos presented Friday's record-breaking 50/50 jackpot of $435,919.50 to Quentin and Samantha Ebertz Tuesday afternoon.

The other half of the jackpot goes to promote its growth and sustainability of amateur football in northern Alberta.

Friday's jackpot started with $82,060 after the 50/50 prize went unclaimed during the Eskimo's home opener on June 30.